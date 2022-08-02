Nick Offerman is in Mission: Impossible 8, calls it “incredible”

The Mission: Impossible cast has expanded. One of the action movies in the franchise will feature Nick Offerman, of TV series Parks and Recreation, as an unnamed member of the US military. In an interview about the production, he celebrated the whole process.

Speaking to The Wrap’s Light the Fuse podcast on Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part Two, filmed back-to-back with Part One, Offerman was mystified by the scale of it all. “It’s really fun and fascinating. There’s a handful of very high caliber actors that I’m getting to work with as well as the lead guy, and getting to toss the ball around is incredible,” he says. “Getting to watch them deal with the fire hose technique is fascinating, because everybody brings a great deal of elan and panache and years of experience.”

As an outsider new to the Mission: Impossible rigmarole, he believes it to be distinct with Hollywood. “Watching McQ and Tom do their thing, you can’t really describe it to people,” Offerman laughs. “You have to be there. I’ve never seen anything like it. It’s like they’re painting an incredible mural and we’re all the paints.”

We don’t know who Offerman is playing, but an image shared by McQuarrie shows the actor wearing a military uniform. That could mean anything in context, though: is he a villain in the adventure movie? Someone going undercover? Who knows!

Not content with making another regular Mission: Impossible sequel, Cruise and McQuarrie are doing a two-parter for Ethan Hunt’s next chapter. Next year, we’ll get Dead Reckoning, Part One, with Part Two the year after. The trailer for Part One didn’t give much away, beyond that we’ll be seeing more death-defying stunts.

Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby, and Pom Klementieff are all set for the sequel, in addition to Cruise and Offerman. We’ll keep our eyes peeled for more.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One is in theatres July 14, 2023, with Part Two due in 2024. While you wait, give our list of the best spy movies a gander.