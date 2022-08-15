Michael Fassbender once played a satyr in a bizarre music video

Michael Fassbender has had an incredible career. He’s starred in some of the biggest action movies ever, been nominated for not one but two Oscars, and even played the coolest X-Men character of them all, Magneto. Fassbender’s career wasn’t always so glamorous, though.
The X-Men movie star has a litany of credits to his name that the average film fan just wouldn’t know about. We don’t mean his stint on the British TV series Holby City; we mean the stuff he did straight out of drama school. The weird stuff. Like this music video for ‘Blind Pilots’ by The Cooper Temple Clause.
The video begins with a man (Fassbender) heading off on what appears to be his stag do, unaware that his fiancee has put a magical bell on his necklace. As the man parties and drinks, he slowly begins to transform into a satyr – a mythological goat creature associated with debauchery. Eventually, he fully transforms into the creature and engages in unabashed hedonism. As he parties in a strip club, though, the transformation continues, and he eventually becomes a goat. Odd right?
So how did Fassbender end up doing the video? Well, according to EW, it’s because he really liked the tune. “It was like 7 1/2 hours of work!” Fassbender explained. “It was quite a cool idea, and I thought it would be interesting to play a creature. I was, like, dancing on stilts, man. I was standing on these square crutches; it was hard to balance.”
Check out the video here:
It probably helped that during the same interview, Fassbender admitted to having a lot of time on his hands when the video was made, that and his teenage dreams of being in a heavy metal band.
If satyrs are your thing, then check out our list of the best fantasy movies, or you may enjoy our guide to The Sandman season 2.
Continue the conversation over on The Digital Fix Forum