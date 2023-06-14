Brian Cox told Meryl Streep he “never liked” her, but for good reason

Brian Cox, perhaps the stand out star of the Succession cast, has never been one to mince words. During a recent conversation with action movie star Emily Blunt, he revealed he once gave Meryl Streep a piece of his mind, as a compliment, though.

In an interview between Blunt and Cox for Variety’s Actors on Actors, he revealed he flat out told Streep he wasn’t a fan, because her skill made him envious. “I met her once, and I said, ‘I never liked you’,” Cox states. “And she went, ‘What?’ I said, ‘I never liked you because I was jealous’. How can anybody be that good?”

They wax lyrical about Streep being one off the best actors throughout the segment. “She’s amazing, and slightly terrifying on that [The Devil Wears Prada],” Blunt adds. “She said it was one of the first times she’d tried a bit of method acting to sort of stay in her own zone. It made her so miserable, playing Miranda.”

Cox points out he wants to work with Streep before he “snuffs it”. Blunt chimes in that he will, and we’d like to see that drama movie or comedy movie as soon as possible, please.

This interview happens on the back of Succession for Cox, and The English, a 2022 TV series featuring Blunt. A period piece, The English follows a woman named Carmella Locke, who arrives in America looking the kill man who murdered her son. It’s a Western, but quite different from the familial pain of Yellowstone.

