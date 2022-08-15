Spider-Man star Tom Holland taking a break from social media

Tom Holland, known as the MCU‘s main Spider-Man actor, has announced that he’s taken a break from social media. In an Instagram post, he mentions that his mental health has taken a battering due to platforms like Instagram and Twitter.

In a clip posted to Instagram in aid of Stem4, a charity for teenage mental health, Holland discusses why he’s been radio silent of late. “I have taken from social media for my mental health,” he states. “I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming, and I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online.”

He calls the sites “detrimental” to his mental state, spurring him to delete the apps from his phone in order to detox a little bit. He then lists many of the services offered by Stem4, ranging from a selection of four apps that allow people to seek treatment and support, to conferences and other activities. Stem4 works with the Brothers Trust, a charity set up by Holland’s family to help and assist worthwhile causes.

Since arriving as Peter Parker in the Marvel movie Captain America: Civil War, Holland has become one of the most famous faces in the whole franchise. His Spider-Man met Iron Man, took on Thanos, and handled the Infinity Gauntlet across several superhero movies.

His last outing, Spider-Man: No Way Home, had him crossing over with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to face a slightly truncated version of the Sinister Six. The multiversal webhead adventure movie has gone on to be one of the highest-grossing movies of all time.

Twitter and other avenues of the social internet can be horrendous at the best of times, never mind when you suddenly have a global following as one of the biggest heroes ever written. While it’s great Holland used his platform good, he also deserves his time away from all the screens and endless likes.

Holland recently starred in the Netflix movie Cherry, and Uncharted.