Tom Holland says Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man web-shooters “don’t make sense”

Tom Holland, star of Spider-Man: No Way Home, has shared some opinions on Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man movie, The Amazing Spider-Man. In the book, The Moviemaking Magic of Marvel Studios: Spider-Man, Holland says that the web-shooter technology that we see in Garfield’s Spidey film “doesn’t really make sense”.

Over the years, we have seen three different versions of Peter Parker take to the big screen, and each variation has their own unique approach to web-slinging. Sam Raimi’s 2000s movie starring Tobey Maguire had the hero shoot webs organically out of his body. In The Amazing Spider-Man, Garfield’s Peter created his own homebrew web-shooters. In the latest iteration of the beloved superhero, Holland also makes his own, clunkier looking, web-shooting gear – which Tony Stark later refines.

Tom Holland is currently gearing up for Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is set to be a multiverse adventure across the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With the action movie on its way, the star has opened up about his thoughts regarding some of his fellow Spidey alumni. Coming via The Direct, Holland is quoted discussing how he finds the small size of Garfield’s homemade technology a bit baffling.

“The old-school web-shooters are so cool. They’re really big and chunky, they’re really mechanical, and if you press the button, everything moves… What I love about his original web-shooters is they’re as real as they could be,” Holland explained. “I know that’s like impossible to make a thing that shoots web out of your hand, but the one thing with [the web-shooters in] Andrew [Garfield]’s movie is that they were so small and so compact, it didn’t really make much sense to me. But this is a big chunky thing that a kid would make in his room.”

It is exciting to think about Holland and Garfield having a web off, and who knows, we may get a chance to see a Peter Parker tech showdown in Spider-man: No Way Home. The new trailer for the film revealed Doctor Strange tampering with the fabric of space and time to wipe everyone’s memories of Peter’s secret identity – revealed in Spider-Man: Far From Home. The Sorcerer Supreme’s spell goes a bit wonky, and villains from the past Spider-Man franchises appear, such as Toby Maguire’s foe Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina).

With Doctor Octopus now confirmed, many fans are wondering if we will get a chance to see past Spider-Men come into Holland’s timeline along with their villains. Neither Maguire nor Garfield were in the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, but with Marvel, anything is possible. We could still potentially see Garfield and Holland discuss their respective web-shooters in the near future.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will premiere on December 17.