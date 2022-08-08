Rosario Dawson clarifies comments on The Punisher reboot

We already know Daredevil season 4 is happening, confirmed for MCU Phase 5. This suggests all the Netflix Marvel series could be coming back. Rosario Dawson, a mainstay of Marvel’s Netflix series, told a convention panel Jon Bernthal’s The Punisher will soon be returning as well.

Dawson dropped the news during a panel at C2E2, in a clip shared on Twitter by Yaqub Farook. “I found out yesterday that The Punisher is happening,” she said. “I feel like this is my second chance. That was the only one of the shows that I wasn’t in, and I love Jon Bernthal, so… let’s all make it happen collectively, guys.”

As you’d expect, there was some excitement at this. However, as Farook states, the room doesn’t quite realise what was said until a little later. We’ve had no word on what’s happening to The Punisher or the rest of the Defenders since Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio rejoined the MCU. The assumption’s been the good stuff will carry over (everything except Finn Jones as Iron First), while the not-so-good stuff will be discarded (Finn Jones as Iron First).

Dawson has since posted on Twitter about these comments, saying she “got excited” when a fan told her it was happening. “Confirmation is key when you’re told what you want to hear,” she says. We empathise!

Introduced in Daredevil season 2, Bernthal’s version of the MCU character was instantly loved by fans. He got one season of his own show, a violent, psychological drama series very much akin to Frank of the comics. There’s a lot of untapped potential there, not least because we only get him in the full trenchcoat and skull shirt ensemble at the very end.

So far, just Daredevil’s Disney Plus show has been announced, dubbed Daredevil: Born Again, an 18-episode TV series. Could The Punisher get the same treatment? We’ll have to wait and see.