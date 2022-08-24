She-Hulk writer reveals one Daredevil change that Marvel won’t allow

Marvel fans are very excited to see She-Hulk, Attorney-at-Law (AKA Jennifer Walters) go head-to-head in court against one Matt Murdock, better-known as Daredevil. Charlie Cox has finally been fully embraced by the MCU – he’s got more seasons of Daredevil to look forward to, and is popping up to do cameos in all sorts of MCU movies and TV shows.

“They match each other’s wits, is what I can say,” director Kat Coiro told Entertainment Weekly. “I am definitely excited for Daredevil to make his appearance, because I think he’s going to be a crowd favourite. But I can’t tell you anything else about that. The Marvel police is a real thing and I don’t want to get arrested by them.”

“When they first told us that [Daredevil] was a possibility we just couldn’t believe it. And as we were coming up with story and what we wanted him to do, the fact that they kept not saying no was shocking to us,” writer Jessica Gao told Lifehacker. “The one thing that I didn’t have control of was the suit. They knew exactly what they wanted the suit to look like.”

Gao’s words about the suit make it sound as though Cox will be appearing as both Daredevil and in his lawyer Murdock form. Quite how Daredevil – who we’re used to seeing in the R-rated Netflix shows, which were full of sex and violence – will fit into the She-Hulk Disney Plus sitcom remains to be seen.

This is obviously also a concern about the future of the Daredevil series, but the Netflix shows have been transported over to Disney Plus without cuts being made, which is hopeful. How Daredevil will tie into characters we’ve seen in Hawkeye and its upcoming spin-off Echo will be interesting to discover, as Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) is certainly a major figure in that world.

While we wait to find out how Charlie Cox slots into She-Hulk and beyond, check out our guide to Marvel’s Phase 4.