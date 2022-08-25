She-Hulk sneakily introduced Wolverine into the MCU

Only two episodes of She-Hulk have aired so far, but each episode has been packed full of Marvel Easter eggs. There’s been references to Captain America’s virginity, the Shang-Chi post-credits scene, and the promise of an upcoming Daredevil cameo. In the second episode, Jennifer Walters is seen browsing the internet, and the screen is jam-packed with more MCU clues than you can shake a big green fist at.

One particular headline that Tatiana Maslany’s Jen browses past has caught the eagle (or should that be wolf?) eyes of MCU fans – and that’s an unmistakable reference to Wolverine. This is notable because like Daredevil, Wolverine hasn’t been an official part of the MCU until very recently. Patrick Stewart’s Professor X cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home was the first official glimpse of the X-Men in the MCU.

On Jen’s computer screen, a few different headlines could be viewed, including references to the “Avengers”, “Norse mythology” and “finding Ant-Man.” But the most exciting was undoubtedly; “Man Fights with Metal Claws in Bar Brawl.” We only know of one hirsute Canadian who fits that description.

Now that Fox has been subsumed by the Disney behemoth, Marvel characters Deadpool, Fantastic Four, and the X-Men can all now pop up as part of the MCU.

The characters previously owned by Netflix such as Daredevil, Luke Cage, and the Punisher are also all up for grabs by Disney too. Daredevil and Kingpin are the two characters who have already shown up in cameos, but there is potential for Jessica Jones to become a Disney princess.

While we wait to see which long-running Marvel debates and references She-Hulk continues to bring up, as well as how the likes of Johnny Storm, Mystique and Jean Grey will slot into the MCU, check out our guide to Marvel’s Phase 4.