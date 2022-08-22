She-Hulk villain was supposed to be like a Kardashian

There’s a brand new Marvel series in town as the She-Hulk release date has arrived, which means there’s a new villain to take on the latest MCU character. Apparently, the bad guy from She-Hulk is supposed to be like a Kardashian, and even after a brief appearance in one episode, we can certainly see the inspiration.

The TV series premiered on the streaming service Disney Plus on August 18 and introduced us to Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), a hot-shot lawyer who happens to be related to Bruce Banner. After a car crash, Bruce’s blood accidentally mixes with Jennifer’s and she ends up hulking out just like her cousin from the Marvel movies.

The new Marvel Phase 4 show also introduces us to She-Hulk’s adversary, Titania (Jameela Jamil), in the first episode’s closing moments. During a recent chat with The Digital Fix, Kat Coiro, the director of the sci-fi series, told us how Jamil’s character was actually inspired by the kind of reality TV stars and influencers you’d find in the Kardashian family.

“Titania is so wonderful. Jameela Jamil just brings this larger-than-life, Instagram personality to the role and that was written when she was supposed to be kind of like a Kardashian,” Coiro explained. “But Jameela definitely brought a whole other level to the character.”

We haven’t seen much of Titania just yet, with the Marvel comedy series giving us a little glimpse of the villain’s powers at the end of the first episode. There’s certainly going to be more to come though, and we can’t wait to see how she embodies the Kardashian vibe.

Our She-Hulk episode 1 review describes the season opener as “an overstuffed but promising start,” but Maslany is great to watch in the lead role and should offer lots of charm and entertainment moving forward.

And we may have more She-Hulk to come on the big screen, as Mark Ruffalo revealed Maslany should prepare for a role in the upcoming MCU movie Avengers 5.