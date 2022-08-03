She-Hulk will stream on Disney Plus on Thursdays

Disney Plus has released a date announcement video for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. In contrast to previous MCU shows which were shown on Wednesday nights, She-Hulk will be shown on Thursdays, beginning on August 18 (a change from the previously announced August 17). The move is probably so it isn’t competing with Star Wars show Andor, which comes out in September.

A new trailer for the series starring Tatiana Maslany as Hulk’s cousin, Jennifer Walters, was recently shown at SDCC. It leaned heavily on the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) training Jennifer to adjust to her (presumably new) powers. On a tropical island, Bruce (in his Professor Hulk or Smart Hulk form) says; “this is a multi-year journey you’re about to embark on. Being a Hulk asks for balance. You have so much more to learn.”

We then see Jennifer in her job as a lawyer, working for the superhuman law division that regulates superheroes. She finds herself defending super-villain Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth) and facing another villain – Titania (Jameela Jamil) in court, using both her legal skills and her new-found Hulk skills.

Wong (Benedict Wong) also pops in through a portal now and then to check up on Jennifer. She-Hulk is the latest Marvel Disney Plus show after WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, and Ms Marvel. Upcoming shows include Secret Invasion, Echo, Ironheart, WandVision spin-off Agatha: Coven of Chaos and a new series of Daredevil starring Charlie Cox.

“It’s really threading a fine line between situational comedy – and there is a sitcom element as a lot of the writers come from the sitcom world – but still existing within the MCU,” Showrunner Jessica Gao explained.

“That was always the challenge. Even Kevin [Feige] has described it as a half-hour legal show, so there’s a little bit of Ally McBeal in there,” she continued. “But you also still have to feel like you’re within this universe.”

