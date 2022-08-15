She-Hulk is on Tinder to promote Disney Plus show

If you’re on Tinder, you might spot a familiar face from the MCU. Jennifer Walters, also known as She-Hulk in the upcoming Marvel series, has a profile on the popular dating app. Don’t be getting any ideas, though, it’s all in promotion of her upcoming Disney Plus TV series.

Twitter user @jozopath spotted and screenshotted the profile when it came up for them. “I know what you’re thinking. This can’t be real… and guess what, it’s not!” reads the bio. “But suspend your disbelief for a second and pretend you just matched with She-Hulk.” From there it becomes a reminder that She-Hulk: Attorney At Law starts on Disney Plus August 18.

Should you swipe right, you’ll be greeted by another message. “I knew we’d match,” the profile states. “There’s plenty to love in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Lawyers, Hulks, cameos, dating, happy hours, yoga, magic, fashion… the list goes on.” Then you’re given a button to add She-Hulk to your Disney Plus queue. To be honest, that’s more productive than most Tinder encounters.

Jennifer Walters isn’t the first MCU character to hop into the world of online dating. Deadpool did the same, on the back of his first X-Men movie, back in 2016.

Do you think Wade Wilson and Jennifer would swipe right on each other? They’ve a lot in common as superheroes that break the fourth wall and supply a lot of irreverent humour. That said, Deadpool would be a chaotic first date to say the least, and he’d absolutely ghost after the second meet-up.

Best to watch heroes rather than date them. She-Hulk stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer, the cousin of Bruce Banner who incidentally becomes a Hulk after a transfusion of his blood. Her show is more of a comedy series than we’ve seen from the MCU thus far, and Jameela Jamil, Mark Ruffalo, and Tim Roth all co-star.

She-Hulk kicks off on Disney Plus on August 18. Check out our guide to Black Panther 2 for more Marvel.