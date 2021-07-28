Shang-Chi trailer shows the power of the Ten Rings

Marvel has released a new trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings that explains a little of the his story behind the magical rings. The Marvel Cinematic Universe movie is the first to delve into their canon.

In the minute-long teaser, Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) gets ready to enter a gladiator-style arena, which we know from the previous trailer is a fight against the Abomination. “My son, the ten rings, gave our family legendary power,” his father, Wenwu (Tony Jeung), aka The Mandarin, explains in narration. “Show me you’re strong enough to carry that.” We cut to Shang-Chi handling some cronies on a city tram, before we hear him tell Wenwu he’s “nothing like” him.

Wenwu’s base, a city skyline, and more locations in the action movie are shown. Another shot of the epic, historical battle featuring Wenwu and loads of anthropomorphic beast people suggests that scene’s going to be a memorable one, and at the end, a lovely transition from The Mandarin wielding the rings to Shang-Chi, who’s standing against his father.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, from a script be him, David Callaham, and Andrea Lanham. Part of Marvel Phase 4, it will continue showing the universe post-Thanos, and what happened when half the planet blinked out of existence then came back. If nothing else, we’re getting a proper Mandarin after Iron Man 3’s fakeout.

The official synopsis reads: “Shang-Chi must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organisation.”

Awkwafina plays Katy, Michelle Yeoh, plays Jiang Nan, and Fala Chen plays Jiang Li in the fantasy movie. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is coming to theatres in the UK and US on September 3.