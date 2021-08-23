Shang-Chi star wants to be part of Marvel’s first musical

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings releases next week, and star, Simu Liu, is already discussing plans for his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In an interview with RadioTimes, the MCU actor jokingly revealed that he hopes the next time we see Shang-Chi will be in a Marvel musical.

Marvel Studios is no stranger to mixing its superhero action movies with other cinematic genres. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to be its first horror movie with Sam Raimi directing. And Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi has called the God of thunder’s upcoming film a heart-racing romance movie. With this in mind, it’s safe to say that the company is known for pushing boundaries, and breaking expectations around what a typical superhero film looks like. As we enter Marvel Phase 4, and all its multiverse shenanigans, it seems like anything is possible – even an MCU musical.

Simu Liu revealed that fans would see his vocal talents in Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings during a karaoke scene. The actor jokingly said that he hopes that the movie’s sequel, or any other film featuring the character will let him showcase more of his musical skills in the MCU.

“Is it too early to say a musical? I’ve always been a bit of a karaoke junkie,” Liu said. “You saw a little bit of my talent in the movie, and I think that it bodes for a very exciting future for Shang as one of the first musical heroes in the MCU. I think that you would agree.”

We have seen Marvel dip its toes into the cinematic musical pool during some TV series. The Flash and Supergirl had a cross over musical episode during the former’s third season. We have also seen the company’s stories being adapted for the Broadway stage. The infamous financial disaster, Spider-man: Turn Off the Dark, saw the web-slinger in a whole new musical light. It’s about time we see the studio take a crack at an official musical movie, and who knows, maybe Shang-Chi will be the hero to carry the MCU into a new upbeat direction.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is set to release on September 3.