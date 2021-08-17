Shang-Chi first reactions say it has “some of the best action in the MCU”

Marvel studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings held its world premiere this week, and let’s just say the hype is real. While full reviews are still embargoed, Disney allowed guests to share some spoiler-free reactions to the film on social media, and it seems that superhero fans are in for a treat, and possibly “some of the best action” seen in the MCU yet.

The theatrical release of the Disney movie is over two weeks away, and is set to be one of Marvel’s most significant features to date. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is the studio’s first Chinese superhero movie, and one of the first films after the TV series Loki opened up the multiverse, and brought us into Marvel Phase 4. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, and starring Simu Liu, the movie is the origin story of one of the best close combat fighters in Marvel’s history, Shang-Chi, and marks the character’s long overdue big-screen debut.

The action movie held its world premiere in Los Angeles on Monday, inviting its cast, crew, and a select number of entertainment journalists and celebrities to the first screening. Their overall response to the next entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was extremely positive.

CEO of Illuminerdi, Joesph Deckelmeier, tweeted praise for the film, dubbing it as one of “the best best MCU origins” that he has seen.

3 things. 1. #shangchi has on the best best #MCU origins I’ve seen. 2. The action in #SahangChi is some of the best I’ve seen in the MCU! 3. @SimuLiu is my favorite actor in the #MCU and is welcomed to karaoke with us at any time! pic.twitter.com/HXgawuIjpn — Joseph Deckelmeier #BlackLivesMatter (@Joelluminerdi) August 17, 2021



Similarly, Collider’s Drew Taylor had nothing to say but praise for the upcoming movie calling it a “triumph”, and “some of the very best action in the MCU”.

#ShangChi is an absolute triumph, unexpectedly spiritual and emotionally complex, with some of the very best action in the MCU. @SimuLiu is your new favorite Avenger and the movie’s myriad influences (everything from Jackie Chan to Hayao Miyazaki) pay off big time). Astounding.🐉 pic.twitter.com/72Yubnb4KV — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) August 17, 2021

Kirsten Acuna, a correspondent for Insider, also took to social media to share her thoughts on the movie, writing that “Marvel has another hit on its hands.”

#ShangChi is fantastic. It’s full of INCREDIBLE, beautifully choreographed fight scenes and full of badass women. Get ready to know Simu Liu’s name if you don’t already. Marvel has another hit on its hands. pic.twitter.com/3efV1kzJ7O — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) August 17, 2021

From all the early comments, it’s safe to say that we are excited to see Shang-Chi, in all its action-packed glory once it releases on September 3. While we wait, why not read our list of the best adventure movies.