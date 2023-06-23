Samuel L. Jackson always removes these two things from his contracts

Samuel L Jackson may be enjoying his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s limelight with the new Marvel series Secret Invasion, but his success in the superhero franchise hasn’t chipped away at his desire to protect his image and its use.

After an experience shooting an MCU movie, the Pulp Fiction actor realized he needed to be careful about two particular things in his Disney movies contracts.

Jackson has appeared in some of the best movies of all time, so we totally get that he wants to nix Marvel’s desire to use his likeness forever, potentially even after he’s gone.

“Ever since I’ve been in the Marvel Universe, every time you change costumes in a Marvel movie, they scan you. Ever since I did Captain Marvel, and they did the Lola project where they de-aged me and everything else, it’s like, ‘Well, I guess they can do this anytime they want to do it if they really want to!’ It could be something to worry about.” he explained to Rolling Stone.

“Future actors should do what I always do when I get a contract and it has the words ‘in perpetuity’ and ‘known and unknown’ on it: I cross that shit out. It’s my way of saying, ‘No, I do not approve of this.'”

Jackson has every right to be on guard, and we’re glad he’s sharing his wisdom with upcoming actors in an unprecedented technological age where people could be taken advantage of.

