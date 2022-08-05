Ryan Reynolds looks like he’s started training for Deadpool 3

After four years of waiting, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe finally have some Deadpool 3 news. In a recent Instagram post, Don Saladino, who has trained several Marvel actors such as Sebastian Stan and Hugh Jackman for their superhero gigs, revealed that Ryan Reynolds is back in the gym and is getting muscle ready – presumably for his next outing as the Merc’ with a Mouth.

Posting a picture of himself standing next to Reynolds with gym equipment behind them, Saladino wrote the following caption to followers: “and so it begins…” along with a red circle and dual sword emoji. The hints that the training session was Deadpool related seem pretty strong, although nothing was fully confirmed. However, if our suspicions are correct, Saladino’s post will be the first announcement regarding the upcoming Marvel movie‘s progress that fans have heard for a while.

Despite the fact that Deadpool 3 has announced Shawn Levy ( The Adam Project) as its director and Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool 2) as its writers, details on the flick have been relatively sparse

During Marvel Studios’ SDCC 2022 presentation, no Deadpool 3 release date was revealed, despite fans’ expectations. It was announced that production on the action movie was set to begin soon, but no set schedule was shared regarding that statement either.

Now, thanks to the big-armed-looking Reynolds, we are guessing that filming will kick off sometime in 2023, as the star looks pretty action ready.

While we wait on more Marvel updates, fans can look forward to seeing Reynolds in John Krasinski’s upcoming comedy movie Imaginary Friends.