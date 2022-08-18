Owen Wilson won’t give Loki updates because of the Marvel police

Owen Wilson is quickly learning that when you’re part of the Marvel machine, loose lips sink ships. He is currently filming the second season of Loki, but he is absolutely not allowed to talk about it.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Wilson said; “Yeah, we’re doing Loki. Yeah, Tom [Hiddleston] is great…and we’re filming that now in London.” When prompted to comment on whether season two will see Mobius finally fulfill his dream of riding a jet-ski, Wilson caught himself nearly saying too much. “Well, I do think that… you know, we’ll see what happens with that one. I immediately get kind of self-conscious because they’re so kind of uptight.”

Speaking of not talking about things, Wilson is currently promoting a superhero movie called Secret Headquarters (we haven’t heard of it either). Wilson was asked if Marvel has scolded him for saying too much in the past. “Yes,” Wilson said, simply. “Yeah, multiple times.” Wilson probably doesn’t have too much to fear, because he could never be as bad as Tom Holland or Mark Ruffalo – who must have been sent to Marvel jail multiple times over the years.

If Mark Ruffalo can give away the ending of Avengers: Infinity War and accidentally live-stream the first ten minutes of Thor: Ragnarok at the premiere and still live to see another day, then Wilson should be golden.

We don’t yet know how the second season of Loki will deal with the new version of Wilson’s Mobius and the fact that he’s unaware of everything that has gone down in the first season. How much we’ll see from Jonathan Majors’ Kang in the second season also remains to be seen. He is being positioned as the big bad of future phases of the MCU.

