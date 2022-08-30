Megan Thee Stallion has a cameo in She-Hulk

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is no stranger to A-lister cameos, and now Marvel series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, is the latest outing in the franchise to surprise viewers with an influx of famous faces. So far, the list of cameos in the TV series includes the likes of Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Tim Roth as Abomination, Benedict Wong as Wong, and Charlie Cox returning as Daredevil. However, despite all the listed talent, there is another spot for a new guest star, and it is being filled by none other than rapper and musician Megan Thee Stallion.

The casting news came via The Cut, who sat down with the star ahead of the release of her new album, Traumazine. The publication revealed that the artist is set to fully lean into acting after being cast in She-Hulk and A24’s upcoming musical Fucking Identical Twins. Currently, it is unclear which character Hot Girl Meg will be playing in the series.

In 2021, YouTube channel Everything Always claimed that the star would be appearing on the show as a fictionalised version of herself, and that she could be billed to star in multiple episodes instead of a one-off.

In an interview with Deadline, actor Josh Segarra hinted that an upcoming case with his character, attorney Augustus ‘Pug’ Pugliese, may be the storyline which Megan Thee Stallion makes her grand entrance in the Disney Plus show.

“A gentleman is being catfished by somebody that lives in another universe, let’s say. Another world,” Segarra said. The star then went on to grin and agree with the interviewer’s statement that the ‘catfisher’ is pretending to be a certain recording artist.

While nothing is officially confirmed just yet, we are pretty sure that Megan Thee Stallion will have something to do with this case. Luckily, we will all find out if our suspicions are correct soon enough. The third episode of She-Hulk is set to drop on September 1, and three more chapters are scheduled to release weekly after that.

