Marvel has someone in charge of the MCU timeline, and we’ve questions

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is enormous, and every year seems to grow bigger and become more complicated. So with so much lore, many superhero movie fans have wondered how anyone (the studio included) keeps track of all these interconnecting stories. Well, Jessica Gao, the head writer and producer of the Marvel series, She-Hulk, has confirmed that the studio actually has a person to guard and keep track of the sacred timeline.

This means that the multiverse and all the interacting stories in the MCU are possible thanks to a single person. “It’s definitely after– post-Endgame. There actually is a Marvel person whose job it is to trace the timeline of everything,” Gao explained to The Direct. “And we checked with him a lot about where the timing is. And so it’s like… the show is a few years after Endgame.”

It is unknown when this Timeline tracker was hired by Marvel. Jon Watts, the director of Spider-Man: Homecoming, previously revealed to Entertainment Weekly that the studio used “an actual scroll” to record the events of the franchise at the time of his 2017 Marvel movie.

However, considering how we are now dealing with alternate dimensions and the multiverse, a single document that was updated with each entry probably didn’t cut it anymore, especially after Avengers: Endgame and the introduction of more TV series and characters to the franchise.

Still, we have questions about who this mysterious figure in charge of the canon is, and, most importantly, what they plan to do with Charlie Cox’s Daredevil. The superhero, whose previous series debuted on Netflix, is about to appear in She-Hulk before Daredevil season 4. Does this mean more Defenders on Disney Plus? Stay tuned for updates.

In the meantime, fans can watch She-Hulk, now streaming on Disney Plus.