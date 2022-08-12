Lost writer thinks the MCU should slow down

At San Diego Comic-Con, Kevin Fiege gave a taster of all the different Marvel movies and Marvel series we can expect to see unfold across Phase 5 and Phase 6 of the MCU. Phase 4 of the MCU, for instance, includes seven movies and ten TV series/one-off specials. But is all this Marvel entertainment too much? According to Damon Lindelof, it may well be.

Lindelof is the mind behind some of the best drama series of all time like Lost, The Leftovers, and Watchmen. So, needless to say, he knows a thing or two about highly-anticipated IPs and how to navigate them. In an appearance on Vulture’s Into It podcast, he explained his thoughts on Marvel’s release strategy and how to best navigate the MCU.

During this interview, he revealed that he had mixed feelings over how the MCU is currently handled. “It’s always going to be hard because once you’ve got someone’s attention, you want to keep it,” he explained.

“And so the idea of letting it go and not knowing if you’re ever going to get it back again is sort of like, it’s antithetical to the way that we’re wired,” he says, “From a slightly sort of more cynical standpoint, this is a business,” he continued.

“It’s an industry. And if you make a couple of great Marvel movies, the instinct is, ‘We need to make more Marvel movies, and we need to expand this.’ And I have this sort of interior feeling of like, ‘Wow, I wish they made less because it would make each one that came out a little bit more special. But I watch all of them. People don’t want things to end. I do.”

But despite his desire for some franchises to end, Lindelof admitted that he understands the desire to keep going. “I don’t begrudge them the right to keep it going. I’ve made prequels and sequels and reboots, so I can’t be a hypocrite and say, ‘God, come up with an original idea.’ Meanwhile, I’m making two Star Trek movies and Prometheus.”

