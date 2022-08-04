Kevin Feige explains when Tom Holland truly became Spider-Man

Kevin Feige has made no secret of his love of Spider-Man. Feige gave Sony detailed notes on how to improve The Amazing Spider-Man 2, despite a competitor making those films. That’s right, Feige likes the Wallcrawler so much he was willing to help a rival just to ensure we got good Spider-Man movies.

Unfortunately for Sony, but fortunately for Feige, his advice fell on deaf ears, and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 failed to perform at the box office. Just a few years later, Sony and Disney reached a deal that would allow Spidey to swing into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, giving Feige control of the character.

Under Feige and director Jon Watts’ stewardship, Spider-Man’s MCU movie trilogy has been a commercial and critical success giving us potentially the best Spider-Man actor, Tom Holland, and some truly great action movies. One of Feige’s biggest achievements, however, is getting his favourite Spider-Man moment into Homecoming, and he considers it Spidey’s true MCU origin.

In an interview with Nick Lowe, the editor of Amazing Spider-Man (the comic, not the Marvel movie), Feige was asked about his favourite Spider-Man moment. “It’s lifting the rubble,” Feige explained. “Ditko’s ‘lifting the rubble,’ and it’s stuck with me my whole life, and from the moment I joined Marvel Studios, I was like ‘, We should do that in the movies’.”

It wasn’t until Spider-Man: Homecoming that we said, ‘Oh, we’re doing it,'” he continued.”To me, that’s when Tom Holand Truly becomes Spider-Man.”

