Arrow’s Josh Segarra joins She-Hulk in mystery role

Josh Segarra’s set to do the impossible and make the leap from the Arrowverse to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Deadline reports that the Arrow alumnus is set to play a mystery role in the upcoming Disney Plus She-Hulk TV series.

Segarra played Adrian Chase, aka the supervillain Prometheus, on Arrow during the show’s fifth season. After being defeated by Green Arrow, he then went on to appear in a guest capacity during Arrow’s sixth and eighth seasons. Now though, Segarra will be starring alongside Tatiana Maslany, who’s playing the titular She-Hulk and Mark Ruffalo, who will be reprising his role as Bruce Banner, aka The Incredible Hulk.

She-Hulk is a legal comedy-action TV series that will focus on Jennifer Walters, the cousin of Bruce Banner. The show will see Jen gain powers similar to her cousin thanks to a blood transfusion gone wrong. Unlike Bruce, though, when she transforms, Jen maintains her personality and intelligence. Using her newfound confidence and strength, Jen decides to set up a law firm for superheroes.

Created by Rick and Morty’s Jessica Gao, She-Hulk was first announced at Comic-Con 2019. Marvel Studio’s president Kevin Feige described the show at the time as a “half-hour legal comedy” which will be adapted from writer John Byrne’s short but definitive run on her comic book. Byrne is credited with defining She-Hulk for the modern age, making the character more self-aware and funny and giving her the ability to break the fourth wall.

Last month it was announced that Jameela Jamil was also joining the cast as Titania. Jen’s self-declared arch-rival Titania is an expert street fighter who, using super-science, gave herself incredible strength. With her newfound power, Titania is easily capable of going toe-to-toe with the strongest beings in the Marvel Universe, something that will presumably be carried over into the MCU.

She-Hulk is part of Marvel Phase 4, and is scheduled for release in 2022