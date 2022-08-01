James Gunn responds to rumours Harry Styles is in GotG Vol 3

Rumours are swirling among MCU fans that musician and actor Harry Styles will reprise his role as the MCU character Eros in the upcoming science fiction movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. Now, James Gunn, the director of the MCU movie, has addressed the speculation, and it sounds like it’s nothing more than wishful thinking.

Styles made a cameo appearance in the Eternals post-credit scene, marking the arrival of Eros (or Starfox as he is also known) to the comic book movie world, but it is unknown if and when he will show up in a Marvel movie again. The fact Starfox is part of the cosmic section of the MCU has led many to suspect that he could be ripe for another cameo in Gunn’s third and final Guardians of the Galaxy movie.

It looks like we will have to make do with just the one Styles appearance in MCU Phase 4 though. In an interview with ExtraTV at San Diego Comic Con, Gunn debunked those rumours and insisted Styles is not in his movie.

Gunn was asked directly if we will see Harry Styles’ Starfox in his intergalactic adventure movie, to which the filmmaker simply shook his head and replied, “Nope. Setting the record straight, Starfox doesn’t pop up.”

Of course, we know by now that those involved with Marvel are trained to be very good liars when it comes to keeping surprise appearances and exciting developments under wraps. Could this be another classic MCU misdirection?

We’ve also learned recently that those involved in the MCU are sometimes unaware of certain elements being added to their work. Taika Waititi claimed he and Chris Hemsworth had no idea that the “Thor will return” message was going to play at the end of their latest Thor movie.

So, while Gunn seems pretty confident that the popstar isn’t in his movie, there’s every chance that a secret post-credit stinger could still feature Harry Styles. The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 release date is set for May 2023, so we will find out soon enough.