James Gunn says he’s sure Marvel will make an R-rated MCU movie

Marvel Studios dominate the world of superhero movies but there’s one area that they’ve seem uninterested in exploring, the world of R-rated movies. Despite Warner Bros and 20th Century Fox (RIP) both releasing successful adult superhero movies, Marvel seems reluctant to do the same. Well, James Gunn told IndieWire, it’s only a matter of time until the studio takes the plunge.

“I think they will, I think they will, I’m almost sure they will,” Gunn said when asked if Marvel will ever make an R-rated superhero movie. Despite this, Gunn said he’s no interest in making his Guardians of the Galaxy movies more adult, describing them as “family movies”. That said there’s one character in the Guardians movies that he wouldn’t mind making an R-rated movie for and that’s Dave Bautista’s Drax.

“I could go off and make a Drax movie that’s R-rated, that I would love to do, like barbarian Drax, but the Guardians movies are fables, and I don’t think of them like that,” Gunn said. “I don’t write them like that. It’s a different type of movie, and you can have some gore and some scary darkness in there and things like that, which is good, but it’s not the rock and roll of Suicide Squad.”

Marvel boss Kevin Feige has said that there are plans for an R-rated movie set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Feige says that Deadpool 3 will keep its more adult tone, when they actually start filming it, adding that it is Marvel’s only R-rated movie in development. “We target everything we do now for kids and adults… Other than Deadpool that has established itself as a genre and rating,” he explained at a TCA panel earlier this year. He reiterated that Deadpool will be R-Rated in an interview with Collider

“It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan’s overseeing a script right now… It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor,” Feige explained. “We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life.”

Deadpool 3 currently doesn’t have a release date and hasn’t even started filming yet, as soon as we get an update we’ll let you know. In the meantime why not check out our guide on how to watch the X-Men movies in order, they’re friends with Deadpool… sort of.