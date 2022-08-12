Idris Elba says “you never know” to more Heimdall after Thor 4

The world of the MCU is a funny place where no one is ever truly dead, and Idris Elba thinks there could be more to Heimdall’s story after his brief appearance in the Thor 4 ending. The MCU character was killed in the first scene of Infinity War, but there’s always a way back.

The latest Thor movie saw the return of many characters, with Jane Foster taking on a key role, but among the Thor cast was also Idris Elba, who reprised his role as Heimdall. You’d have to sit through to the end of the MCU movie to know that though, as the Asgardian appears in one of the post-credit scenes.

Now, in an interview with Collider, Elba was busy promoting his new thriller movie Beast, but naturally the topic of conversation turned to his role in the Marvel movies, and what the future may hold for Heimdall beyond Marvel’s Phase 4. Elba, it seems, is open to continuing Heimdall’s story moving forward.

“Pretty much his whole sort of like arsenal of gifts have been tapped into one way or another. He’s all-seeing,” Elba said. “But he’s quite a warrior. We’ve seen him as a warrior as well, and he has an immortality around him and that would be something that we haven’t really explored so I think that may be interesting.”

“Hey, listen, you know, the Marvel world is ever-expanding. You just never know,” Elba teased. We wouldn’t be surprised to see him return for more epic action movies in the comic book world.

We’ve seen many characters return from the dead in the superhero movie world. The likes of Zoe Saldaña, Tom Hiddleston, and Scarlett Johansson all appeared again after their characters had died, and even Patrick Stewart reprised his iconic role as the X-Men character Charles Xavier in one of many Doctor Strange 2 cameos.

With the Multiverse Saga only just beginning to take shape, anything is possible! Kevin Feige, if you’re reading this, Idris wants to talk.