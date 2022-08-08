Groot is translated in (some) Guardians of the Galaxy scripts

Groot may sound like he’s talking nonsense most of the time, but some of the Guardians of the Galaxy cast have their script translated for the MCU movies. Director James Gunn confirmed that a select few can totally understand Groot, because their scripts are changed to allow the little tree to communicate effectively with them.

The MCU character is famous for having just three words as part of his vocabulary, with “I am Groot” being his trademark phrase. However, within the Marvel movies, certain characters do seem to be able to understand Groot, like his best buddy Rocket Raccoon, while others, have no idea what’s going on whenever Groot speaks.

Over on his Twitter account, James Gunn was asked if the Guardians of the Galaxy scripts are translated for Groot’s dialogue, and the filmmaker confirmed there will always be two versions of a script. Essentially, characters are divided into two groups – those who can understand Groot’s language, and those who cannot – and the scripts are then adjusted accordingly.

“In the scripts for crew and cast that don’t understand Groot it says “I am Groot.” But I also have scripts available for those who understand Groot with the translations in them,” Gunn confirmed in a tweet.

In a later tweet, Gunn also explained that over time, more and more characters have learned to understand Groot. “Yes all the Guardians understand him now. It takes a certain amount of time and bonding to be able to understand him,” he added.

The intergalactic comedy movies have become some of the most popular in the world of Marvel, and we can’t wait for the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 release date.

