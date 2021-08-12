Former Doctor Who showrunner criticises Loki’s “pathetic” portrayal of bisexuality

Former Doctor Who showrunner, Russell T. Davies, is calling out the Disney Plus series Loki for its portrayal of bisexuality. During a recent panel on the state of queer representation in television, as transcribed by IndieWire, Davis criticised the show’s scene where the God of mischief in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe subtly comes out as bisexual, calling it a “feeble gesture”.

The scene in question is in the series’ third episode. Loki is having a conversation with one of his many variants, Lady Loki. The two begin discussing their dating history, with Loki casually remarking that he has had relations with both, “princesses” and “princes”. Davies rightly pointed out that while a step forward, this single moment wasn’t a big win for representation. This is the first reference to the God’s sexuality, and in many ways, it can be seen as just a throwaway line in a single scene.

“I think that’s a very great worry. Loki makes one reference to being bisexual once, and everyone’s like, ‘Oh my god, it’s like a pansexual show.’ It’s like one word. He said the word ‘prince,’ and we’re meant to go, ‘Thank you, Disney! Aren’t you marvellous?’” Davies explained. “It’s pathetic. It’s a ridiculous, craven, feeble gesture towards the vital politics and the stories that should be told.”

Loki director, Kate Herron, celebrated the moment from the third episode on social media. “From the moment I joined Loki, it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual. It is a part of who he is and who I am, too. I know this is a small step, but I’m happy, and heart is so full, to say that this is now Canon.”

From the moment I joined @LokiOfficial it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual. It is a part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step but I’m happy, and heart is so full, to say that this is now Canon in #mcu #Loki 💗💜💙 pic.twitter.com/lz3KJbewx8 — Kate “I am the Lizard Queen” Herron (@iamkateherron) June 23, 2021

However, in an interview with Collider, Herron’s thoughts about Loki’s sexuality touch on Davies’s concerns. She acknowledged the show’s limitations in LGBTQ+ representation. She is hopeful that future MCU projects will explore Loki’s sexuality “now that the door is open.”

