Doctor Strange 2 writer wants to bring Scarlet Witch back

The Doctor Strange 2 ending left the fate of the Scarlet Witch ambiguous — but it didn’t look good for our favourite mutant. After spending most of the movie chasing after America Chavez and antagonising Strange, Wong, and even alternate versions of herself via Dreamwalking, the Marvel villain finally saw the error of their ways.

The Scarlet Witch’s villain arc had been a slow burn ever since she fronted the Marvel series Wandavision, where, among other things, she enslaved the town of Westview and brought to life a second Vision and even two children, Billy and Tommy, solely through the use of her grief-driven Chaos Magic. Eventually, she lifted the hex from Westview and, after facing off against Agatha Harkness, unlocked her true potential as the Scarlet Witch.

Yet, her plans to quietly live out her life in solace were interrupted when she was seduced by the dark magic of the Darkhold, and she set in motion a bloody plan to be with Billy and Tommy in an alternate universe by any means possible.

However, after realising that Billy and Tommy, the very people she wanted to be with, saw her as a monster, she sought to ensure that nobody would ever be tempted by the Darkhold again. She did this by not only destroying every Darkhold in every universe but also destroying Mount Wundagore itself — even though she was inside it at the time.

The question of whether the Scarlet Witch died among the rubble of Mount Wundagore is left ambiguous, but in a new interview with Empire, Michael Waldron, a writer from Doctor Strange 2, expressed a desire for the character to return to the MCU. “She’s removing herself from the board… For now? Forever? We’ll see,” he teased. “I’d like to see her again…”

To find out more about the plans for a follow-up film, check out our guide to Doctor Strange 3. Or, if you’re still holding out hope that there’s a Reed Richards out there not ripped to shreds, here’s what we know about a potential Fantastic Four MCU movie.