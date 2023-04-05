Deadpool star was traumatised by cut underwater stunt

With the Deadpool 3 release date not too far off, the Ryan Reynolds led superhero movies are officially becoming part of the Marvel cinematic universe, along with X-Men‘s Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.

The first two comedy movies got bang for their buck at the box office, with the R-rating not doing much damage. Part of their success was the silly action scenes and zany VFX.

Not everything was shot using green screens and tennis balls, though, as one star unfortunately found out while filming an underwater stunt that left her not ever wanting to shoot in water again.

On the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast, the on-screen love interest Morena Baccarin said the experience was “the most difficult thing I’ve ever had to do at work.” She continued, “I think about that and I go *gasps* like I can’t even breathe. And it wasn’t even in the film, made me so mad.”

“They sunk the entire apartment in a tank underwater and we had to be weighed down so that I could sit in a chair,” she recalled, “It had, like, an escape hatch, that you had to swim to find but it was also really dark, you know, and it was panic-inducing. It was awful.”

We don’t blame the Firefly sci-fi series star for not wanting to do it again — it sounds nightmarish.

