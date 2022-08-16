Daredevil in She-Hulk is a “very much planned” role

We will finally see the return of Daredevil on our screens, as he is set to appear in the upcoming Marvel series She-Hulk, and his role is something that has been very carefully planned. She-Hulk director Kat Coiro and head writer Jessica Gao have not revealed exactly how this version of the MCU character relates to Charlie Cox’s previous portrayal, but bringing him into the TV series sounds like a very conscious effort.

Cox previously played Matt Murdock and his alter-ego, the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen, in his own Netflix series. Sadly, Daredevil was cancelled along with the other Marvel shows on the streaming service, with Disney taking over the rights to the properties. Cox since made a cameo appearance in the latest Spider-Man movie, but we only saw him as a “really good lawyer”.

With the She-Hulk release date upon us, we will finally see Daredevil in action, with a new super-suit teased. In an interview with ComicBook.com, the writer and the director of the sci-fi series explain the process behind bringing the vigilante into the MCU’s Phase 4.

Director Kat Coiro said, “I don’t know if I’m allowed to talk about it, but it’s very conscious and it’s very much planned. That’s all I can say,” when asked if the Daredevil we see in her show is a continuation of his story from the Netflix era.

“We were like, ‘This is our version,’ and it’s true for any character,” Jessica Gao added. “Like every character that we’ve used that existed in the MCU, it gets to be a little bit different on our show because you see them in very dramatic roles like these big high pressure, high stakes kind of situations, but because our show is more of a slice of life, they can kinda take a break from that.”

So we won’t be seeing any of the huge action set-pieces you’re likely to find in the MCU movies, with She-Hulk reportedly being more of a comedy series. Despite that, the teaser for the show does see Daredevil gearing up for a fight, so at least we’ll get some ass-kicking action from the hero.

It remains to be seen when, or if at all, we will see Daredevil and his new suit appear in a Marvel movie, but he will be leading his own series on Disney Plus in 2024.