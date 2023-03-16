Chris Hemsworth still hasn’t forgiven this MCU character

The future of Chris Hemsworth’s Thor is up in the air after the release of Thor: Love and Thunder in 2022. The other doubt cast over Hemsworth in the MCU is that he recently announced that he would be spending more time with his family in the future, and less time doing movies. However, if Thor were to return, we know one thing for sure – he’s still bitter about Mjolnir.

In 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Thor discover that they have a long-lost sister named Hela (Cate Blanchett). Hela is a powerful warrior who their father Odin (Anthony Hopkins) imprisoned due to her ruthless ambition. He dies, which automatically frees her and her first introduction to her brothers is her destroying Mjolnir – Thor’s beloved hammer, which is the source of his power.

In 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, Thor gets a new hammer called Stormbreaker. In 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, Thor takes advantage of the time heist to reunite himself with Mjolnir. He wields both hammers in the Battle of Earth – which to be honest, is extremely cool.

There is an iconic moment during the battle when Captain America (Chris Evans) finally proves himself worthy of wielding Mjolnir – after being unable to even lift it in Age of Ultron. In 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder, Thor’s ex-girlfriend Jane acquires Mjolnir and becomes Mighty Thor.

Hemsworth was recently given a painful reminder of the destruction of Mjolnir, when Cate Blanchett took time out of Oscar campaigning for Tar while in LA. She visited Disneyland and was photographed with Loki and Thor. He tweeted; “What a nice reunion.. still mad about Mjolnir though.”

