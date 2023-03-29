Chris Hemsworth didn’t get a callback for Thor, but his brother did

It’s hard to imagine anyone but Chris Hemsworth playing the MCU hero Thor now, isn’t it? Well, believe it or not, Hemsworth didn’t even get a callback when he auditioned for the role the first time around. But, his brother Liam was very close to nabbing the part of the MCU character.

Chris Hemsworth has been a part of the MCU timeline for over a decade now, and has become synonymous with the role of the God of Thunder. After appearing in either MCU movies to date, including Thor: Love and Thunder, Hemsworth’s portrayal of the Asgardian Avenger has naturally become a part of the conversation once again.

With more Chris Hemsworth movies dropping on the streaming service Netflix this year, the Australian actor has been doing the rounds to promote the new science fiction movie. While speaking to Wired and answering the internet’s most searched questions, Hemsworth explained the audition process for Thor, and how he thought he had lost the part to his brother.

“I auditioned for Thor many years ago, probably 11 or 12 years ago. And I didn’t get a callback,” Hemsworth explained. “I think my audition sucked. I think that was the response I got,” he added.

“And then my younger brother auditioned and he got very close. He got down to the last five people, and then didn’t get it,” Hemsworth continued. “They were like look he’s great, but he’s a bit young. My manager then said ‘Well, he does have an older brother,’ which was me.”

“I came back in, re-auditioned a few times, and had a different attitude. Maybe I had a little motivation that my little brother had a look in and I hadn’t,” Hemsworth admitted. “I also had done a couple of films between the two auditions, so I had a bit more confidence and experience.”

