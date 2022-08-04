Marvel Studios casts first non-binary actor in new MCU series

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been making steps towards inclusive casting and representation over the years. Be that from the action movies Black Panther and Shang-Chi to the recent TV series Ms Marvel. Now the studio has reached another important milestone in representation by casting its first non-binary actor in the upcoming Marvel series, Ironheart.

Deadline revealed that RuPaul’s Drag Race alum and All-Star season 5 winner, Shea Couleé, will officially be joining the roster for Ironheart – set to release on the streaming service Disney Plus in 2023. Ironheart follows the character of child genius Riri Williams, played by Dominique Thorne in the upcoming show, who will take over as the world’s most impressive inventor after Iron Man departed from the IP.

Currently, Couleé’s role in the future series is unknown. However, even the Marvel police couldn’t stop the star from sharing their excitement with followers and fans over social media. Taking to Instagram, Couleé revealed how acting has always been their “first love” and how thrilled they are about their career’s upward trajectory.

“I’m trying to find the words to express the deep excitement I feel over this project. Acting was my first love long before Drag. So it only seems fitting to end my Drag Race journey and begin my acting career in the biggest way I could imagine,” Couleé wrote. “Stepping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been like stepping into Oz.”

“Ironheart is top to bottom going to be an absolutely STUNNING experience for the viewers, and I’m so humbled everyday that I get to work on set with some of the best and most dedicated artists in the industry,” they continued.” Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my journey, and I look forward to sharing the exciting new chapter with you all.”

Besides Thorne, Couleé joins the announced cast, which includes the likes of Anthony Ramos (In the Heights), Manny Montana (Mayans MC), Lyric Ross (This Is Us), and Star Wars alumnus Alden Ehrenreich (Solo).

Riri Williams is set to make her first appearance in the Marvel movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever before her solo TV series. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theatres on November 11, 2022.