Brett Goldstein had two weeks to prepare for Thor 4 cameo

The latest outing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thor: Love and Thunder, was filled with easter eggs and cameos. However, one of the Marvel movie’s stand-out moments happened in its post-credit scene where Brett Goldstein, of Ted Lasso fame, was introduced as the demi-god Hercules. But, this surprise appearance didn’t take months of planning; in fact, according to the star, he only had a couple of weeks to get fit and superhero ready.

In an interview with The Playlist, Goldstein recalled getting the call from Marvel about the Thor 4 gig and being informed by the action movie’s director Taika Waititi that he had two weeks to get ready and be (somewhat) comparable to Chris Hemsworth’s muscly Thor figure.

“When I spoke to Taika, I said, ‘You know I’m basically like a skinny comedian?’ I said, ‘When is this filming?’ It was like in two weeks, and I was like, ‘I mean, I’ll do my best, but two weeks feels …’ I said, ‘He doesn’t have to be as big as Thor, does he?'” Goldstein recalled.

“And look, on the day, I mean, I’m doing 400 pushups that day,” he continued. “I was fit to explode. I did the best I could on that day, yeah.” In Thor: Love and Thunder, we see Goldstein’s Hercules summoned as Zeus (Russell Crowe) is bitter that superheroes are worshipped more than those on Olympus.

With this in mind, Hercules may be a future antagonist in the next Thor movie. In the comics, Hercules and our main Asgardian are often rivals as well. However, despite the hints from both the superhero movie and the Marvel comics, Goldstein’s future in the MCU hasn’t been confirmed just yet. Stay tuned for updates.

