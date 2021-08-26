Black Panther 2 actor Letitia Wright injured on set

Marvel actor Letitia Wright has been injured while filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the sequel to the 2018 hit action movie, Black Panther. According to Variety, Wright is currently hospitalised. Thankfully, however, reports say her injuries are minor.

Filming for Black Panther’s next outing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe began in June earlier this year. While the production’s headquarters is still in Atlanta, Wright’s accident took place during an overnight shoot in Boston. The injury occurred thanks to a stunt rig – a machine that uses a pulley to make actors look as if they are flying. Luckily, Wright is expected to recover quickly, and the incident won’t affect the shooting schedule for the rest of the production.

A Marvel representative gave an update on the actor’s health, and assured fans and movie-goers that Wright is safe and will be back on Black Panther’s set soon, as the badass Wakanda princess that she is. “Letitia Wright sustained minor injuries today while filming a stunt for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” they said. “ She is currently receiving care in a local hospital and is expected to be released soon.”

There is a great sense of relief at the news of Wright’s speedy recovery, as Black Panther has suffered through tragedy before. After the heart-breaking passing of Chadwick Boseman, there is a dark cloud over Wakanda. However, director Ryan Coogler and Marvel have assured fans that the new film, while missing the late icon, “will make Chad proud”.

Joining Wright in the cast for the upcoming adventure movie are Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, Martin Freeman, Angela Bassett, and Michaela Coel. Dominique Thorne will also be appearing in the film as Riri Williams – also known as Ironheart – before appearing in her own TV series on the streaming service Disney Plus.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is due in theatres on July 8, 2022.