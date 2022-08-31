Ant-Man 3 director compares Marvel villain to Marlon Brando

While we wait for the Ant-Man 3 release date next year, director Peyton Reed is talking up the upcoming Marvel movie. In particular, he has some big words to share about Jonathan Majors, who plays Marvel villain Kang the Conqueror in the action movie.

Chatting to the New York Times, Reed compares Majors to Hollywood legend Marlon Brando, something he knows carries certain weight. “It’s become a cliché over the decades to compare somebody to a young Marlon Brando, but Jonathan has that,” Reed says. “He has just this energy and this presence, and our movie is definitely benefiting from that.”

Big words indeed, but not without merit. Even during a short appearance on TV series Loki, Majors damn near stole right from under Tom Hiddleston and Sophia Di Martino. His performances in The Last Black Man in San Francisco, drama series Lovecraft Country, and Netflix movie The Harder They Fall received widespread acclaim, pushing him to the forefront of beloved modern actors. He certainly has a charisma about him that’s infectious and elevates anything he’s in.

In Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Majors reprises the role of Kang from Loki. Well, sort of, because this Kang will be fully evil, whereas who we saw in the Disney Plus Marvel series was more ambivalent.

The third Ant-Man film is currently filming, with Paul Rudd back as the eponymous shirking-and-sometimes-growing hero. Evangeline Lily is back as MCU character the Wasp as well, but beyond that we know little about the production.

Majors has been a busy man, also starring in Creed 3 opposite Michael B Jordan. On the back of Ant-Man 3, he’s expected to be integral to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty since, well, clue is in the name really.