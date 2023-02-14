Mark Ruffalo forgot he made a rom-com with Brie Larson

Long before becoming The Hulk and Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Mark Ruffalo and Brie Larson actually appeared in the same movie. But until the premiere of Avengers: Endgame, Ruffalo had no idea she was even in one of the best rom-coms of the 2000s – 13 Going on 30.

To be fair to Ruffalo, he shared no scenes with Larson in the coming-of-age movie which sees 13-year-old Jenna Rink transformed in a 30-year-old, played by Jennifer Garner. Larson plays one of the mean girls who bullies the younger version of Jenna, played by Christa B. Allen. Mark Ruffalo plays the older version of Jenna’s childhood best friend Matty.

At the premiere of Endgame, Ruffalo was shown a photo of Larson in 13 Going on 30 by a reporter from ET and responded; “She was a mean girl! Oh my god, that’s amazing! Wow, I didn’t know that. It looks like her [now] a lot. How cool, I didn’t know that. We didn’t work together. That was a lovely little movie, but I didn’t get to work with her.”

Brie Larson says that working on 13 Going on 30 “was the moment when I realised that I really wanted to direct. I remember paying a lot of attention to where the camera was and the camera moves, thinking about how I would have cut it together and then seeing the movie and seeing how it differed from what I thought.” She directed the feature film Unicorn Store in 2017, and co-starred in it with Nick Fury himself Samuel L. Jackson.

Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel will soon be back in The Marvels, and she makes her debut as a member of the Fast fam in Fast and Furious 10.