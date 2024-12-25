Hugh Grant hated filming iconic Love Actually scene

Like all great Christmas movies, Love Actually has its fair share of iconic scenes and lines. Emma Thompson’s heartbreak over the necklace, the cuteness of Martin Freeman and Joaana Page, and everything Bill Nighy does in the rom-com all contribute to its legacy.

However, one great moment wasn’t that much fun to make. Hugh Grant, who plays new prime minister David in the romance movie, hated doing the seqeuence where he dances around 10 Downing Street. “I saw it in the script and I thought, ‘Well, I’ll hate doing that’,” Grant said during a recent Love Actually reunion special. “I didn’t fancy doing the dance at all, let alone rehearsing it.”

Director Richard Curtis jokes about a “contractual guillotine” that would’ve been triggered if Grant had tried to dodge the scene. Grant confirms, adding: “I’m out of rhythm by the way, especially at the beginning when I wriggle my arse.”

Grant also credits himself with one of the funnier moments, when a staffer stumbles on his grooving. “Genius,” he says, with a laugh.

The reception is often mixed from fans of the comedy movie, Grant says, and his heart firmly lays with the detractors. “To this day, there’s many people, and I agree with them,” he states. “Who think it’s the most excruciating scene ever committed to celluloid. But then some people like it.”

