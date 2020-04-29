The Pentagon releases three previously leaked UFO videos

The Pentagon have declassified three previously leaked videos that were captured by the US Navy that show unidentified flying objects as recored by pilots. The videos - one from 2004 and two from 2015 show objects that have yet remained unidentified and performing unusual manoeuvres.



In a statement on the Department of Defense website, the reason cited for releasing the videos now as "to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real or whether or not there is more to the videos".



The statement then went on to state "After a thorough review, the department has determined that the authorized release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems, and does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena"







The 2004 incident (captured above) happened around 100 away from land over the Pacific and involved an 'oblong' object that was hovering above the water that flew away quickly as two Navy pilots arrived to investigate.



The 2015 videos again show objects out to sea that in one instance were moving at an unprecedented speed and in the other was rotating as it moved across the field of view.







The 2004 incident (captured above) happened around 100 away from land over the Pacific and involved an 'oblong' object that was hovering above the water that flew away quickly as two Navy pilots arrived to investigate.The 2015 videos again show objects out to sea that in one instance were moving at an unprecedented speed and in the other was rotating as it moved across the field of view.

We need your help Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content. You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely. Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.