Ticwatch Pro S Review

The latest smartwatch from Mobvoi, the Ticwatch Pro S, is a decent step up from their earlier premium watches, combining improved performance and reliability alongside multiple quality of life changes.

Smartwatches have always been something I could never really justify - their short battery life, limited screen size and replication of functionality of other devices you always carry around made me feel they were pretty redundant. However, in the last couple of years my views have changed and that's largely in part due to how great the Mobvoi series has been.

Smartwatches, like smart phones, are far more than just time devices - they bring real convenience moving much of the functionality that causes you to check your phone every few minutes onto your wrist. Surprisingly having the effect of giving you back more time as you can quickly see a notification without the temptation of dropping into social media or falling down a browsing rabbit hole that is always a risk when a phone is involved.

The Ticwatch Pro S looks lovely - it has a premium feel with a nice leather strap, is comfortable to wear and is just the right side of chunky to make it both a statement piece and something that integrates smoothly into your day-to-day life. When you need it it's there, when you don't, you forget you're wearing it.

The Ticwatch Pro S offers a sizeable step up in performance over previous models too - the original Ticwatch Pro was slow to respond and browsing through Smart OS was sometimes a chore. The upgraded model is faster - thanks to more memory - and rarely takes more than a second to do what you want.

It also includes the innovative dual-layered screen of earlier models which acts like a conventional digital timepiece until you need the full smart functionality. The watch switches to this screen completely when power is low to eek out as much life as possible out of each charge.

Powered by Google's WearOS, it integrates seamlessly with your Android phone picking up notifications from your handset meaning you never need to pull out your larger device to find out what the latest email you've had is all about. WearOS has a healthy ecosystem of apps - from fitness and sleep trackers to entertainment options - you can switch tracks in Google Play Music from your wrist much more quickly and easily than you can by pulling your phone from your pocket. There is also Google Assistant support baked in so you can use voice commands to control the smartwatch and your phone conveniently.

WearOS is mature enough now to be a solid competitor to the Apple watchOS and while sometimes it can feel a little bit laggy on the Ticwatch Pro, it isn't any more so than on any other Google powered watch we've used.

The Ticwatch Pro S benefits from IP68 standard waterproofing meaning it can be totally submerged in water up to a depth or 1.5m for about 30 minutes with no ill effects. It also has inbuilt GPS which integrates smoothly with the device's full suite of fitness applications.

The only real downside, other than a lack of LTE, is even with this dual screen display the battery life in relatively normal day-to-day use comes in at under 48 hours. We found we had to pop it onto the charger around 36 hours in. Notably the charger is an integrated USB unit and, as is often the case with USB cables, if there is a breakage you won't be able to just swap it out with another cable and will have to source a whole new charger. An official replacement will set you back over £20 - there are cheaper third party options - however our experience with them on earlier Ticwatch devices has been hugely hit and miss.

Also ensure you don't plug the charging dock into any thing that outputs too much power - they're worryingly easy to fry and replacing isn't something you want to do frequently!