Big Finish Review: Doctor Who - Time Lord Victorious: Mutually Assured Destruction

The third eighth Doctor Big Finish release in the Time Lord Victorious saga sees Paul McGann's hero facing off against the Daleks in the depths of a Dalek vessel, following their shady alliance in last month's The Enemy of my Enemy.

Mutually Assured Destruction has been written by Lizzie Hopley and directed by Scott Handcock. It is available to purchase on the Big Finish site here and goes on general release on the 31st December. Here's the synopsis...

The fallout of the great battle. Outnumbered and alone, on a Dalek time-ship careering through the vortex, the Doctor must use all his cunning to survive. As the saucer disintegrates around them, the Doctor is trapped with a crew of increasingly desperate Daleks. Or are the Daleks trapped with him?

The Review...

Baz Greenland

The Doctor as John McClane facing down Daleks in a Dalek vessel? It wouldn't have been a surprise to hear the ship bear the name Nakatomi. I'm sure I'm not the only one who will draw heavily on the Die Hard vibes of Mutually Assured Destruction. But it is almost Christmas after all - and Die Hard most certainly is a Christmas movie. Why not rife off the best?

This latest entry in Big Finish's Eighth Doctor Time Lord Victorious adventures is a lot of fun. The alliance between the Daleks in The Enemy of my Enemy was never going to last and Mutually Assured Destruction is all about that spectacular fallout. Seeing the Doctor outwitting the Daleks, wreaking havoc and setting the Daleks up to gradually destroy their own ship, is a delight to listen to and their is a dark, boyish enthusiasm to Paul McGann's performance. It's great to see him have the upper hand over his mortal enemies, particularly given how much pain they have caused him in the past.

Throwing Samantha Béart's Tiska and Wilf Scolding Groth into the mix adds some depth to an otherwise simple story line. The Doctor taking on his enemies can only feel so much of the one hour running time. Their story - the last survivors of their race horribly destroyed by the Daleks - gives the Doctor something to root for and save; indeed the climax of the story sees a good old fashioned Die Hard-style showdown with the villain, Tiska as the hostage in a game of cat and mouse between the two powerful forces.

Nicholas Briggs also brings plenty of energy to the various Time Lord characters, playing up the wonderful rivalry between the Time Lord Strategist and the commander, each serving different masters. Having the Doctor, Tiska and Groth caught up in the middle of this power play, amid an exploding ship, while trapped in the Dark Times, adds to the sense of danger unfolding.

When you take away the big Die Hard-elements and the warring Daleks, Mutually Assured Destruction does feel somewhat disconnected from the wider Time Lord Victorious saga. Having the events taking place between the last Big Finish audio, and a as of yet unreleased book, it really feels as if there is something missing. But that's both the joy and issue with Time Lord Victorious; only by listening and reading to every release, will you get the full picture. That being said, Mutually Assured Destruction still works on its own. It might be disappointing that the we jump straight out of the Dark Times just as soon as we have arrived, but there's a lot to enjoy as the Doctor navigates his way back to the TARDIS.

Mutually Assured Destruction is fun, even if the story is a little thin. It wears its homage to Die Hard on its sleeve, it has Paul McGann's Doctor in his element and plenty of warring Dalek characters to stop that story from becoming stale. The narrative surrounding Tiska and Groth give the story some emotional depth, though it probably won't be the big take away from this release. It's the Doctor gleefully wreaking havoc on a Dalek time ship that is sure to leave a smile on your face.

Ben Greenland

This trilogy of Eighth Doctor Time Lord Victorious audios these last few months have been something of a palate cleanser. These days, it's odd to see Eight away from his very long running box set series Stranded (and previously Ravenous, Doom Coalition and Dark Eyes) so three new stories are a welcome gift. I would welcome more stand alones in this vain.

Mutually Assured Destruction as a season finale of the Eighth Doctor Time Lord Victorious trilogy, isn't quite as big as it perhaps should be, but it is still a fun story. While I understand that story is a homage to Die Hard, which I haven't seen, that doesn't detract from the fun there is to be had here. Oh, and I'm betting Die Hard isn't a Christmas movie!

Paul McGann seems to be having a whale of a time, notably in his zero gravity excursions with the annoyed Dalek scientist (a scene which is well worth purchasing this story for), and allows for the Doctor to just have fun in stopping his great pepper pot of death. Yet he still gets to have some more serious moments, which add another layer to the story, notably his interactions with Triska, the desperate and brave last of her kind.

While Triska and Groth help add more to the story, they're almost a B-plot and it's worth mentioning about the Daleks themselves. The scientist gets to have a chunk of the plot, which is interesting as he hasn't popped up too much in the Dalek Time Squad, and he isn't the most fun Dalek to be had (even if his space cartwheels with Paul McGann is probably a sight to behold). The presence of the deranged Executioner and the Strategist more than make up for it. The idea of a Dalek programming degrading into total kill mode is a unique one; it's surprising this hasn't been done before. The Strategist is as glorious as ever, from his side schemes, to his alliance with (and subsequent betrayal by) the Doctor. It's a shame to see his eventual fate.

However, the Emperor is strangely lacking. When we last saw this group at the end of The Enemy of my Enemy, they were all ready to go off to the Dark Times and we pick up now without him. Obviously this is due to the eighth Doctor's involvement in All Flesh is Grass (which includes Doctors Nine and Ten) and this story is more a necessity to act as a coda to wrap up his involvement in the arc. It does make it feel a little disjointed and more connected to the overall plotline,, but it does still hold up together.

The final scene with the Doctor and Triska is notable for the moment the Doctor tells her that, since she's the last of her species, she can decide their future. Is this genuine wisdom or is this the impact of having only just witnessed his future incarnation's as the last of the Time Lords? If it was the latter, then what psychological impact might this have had, not just for seeing what he does later in life, but also to know that at some point he will be the last of his race, a fact he seems to either have forgotten about (it's not out of character for Eight to be honest) or ignore.

Overall this little arc has been a pleasant run of stories and greatly further the impact of Time Lord Victorious as a whole. A few little issues due to the larger narrative but a fun time nonetheless.

The Extras...

Fifteen and a half minutes of behind the scenes interviews accompanying the release. Mutually Assured Destruction producer Alfie Shaw delights in the power plays between the Dalek factions in the story, while trying to enthusiastically explore telling a Big Finish story where the big battle takes place in the second - as of yet to be be released - book. Director Scott Handcock delves into the flow between each Time Lord Victorious story and the themes and ideas that recur and tie into the wider narrative, be it in book, comic or other form.

Paul McGann is clearly having a lot of fun, as his chat conveys and that clearly impacts on his playful performance as the Doctor in this story. Samantha Béart draws on the parallels between the character of Tiska and her shape shifting character Orr in the Torchwood audios Aliens Among Us and God Among Us. She also delights in going up against the Daleks and surviving! Wilf Scolding draws on something bigger with Star Wars, drawing Han Solo for getting into character as Groth.

It's always nice to hear Nicholas Briggs delving into the Dalek characteristics and personalities of all the roles he play, having lots of praise for the script. Finally, writer Lizzie Hopley delights in the concept - Die Hard in a Dalek Time Ship - and the pressure and enthusiasm for creating this story.