Big Finish Review: Doctor Who - The Psychic Circus

The Psychic Circus has been written by Stephen Wyatt and directed by Samuel Clemens. It is available to purchase at the Big Finish site here and goes on general release on the 29th February 2020. Here's the synopsis...

Lots of fun for the family, at the Greatest Show in the Galaxy! When a junkmail robot invades the TARDIS, the Doctor gets led down an unnervingly familiar path. Meanwhile, space beatniks Kingpin and Juniper Berry just want to hitch rides and busk – until a greater purpose calls. The Doctor’s past and Kingpin’s future are entangled by malevolent forces. The Psychic Circus is just beginning: it may lack clowns, but it already has a Master...

The Review...

At the outset of The Psychic Circus, we join the Seventh Doctor (Sylvester McCoy) in a typically high-minded pursuit - attempting to juggle 17 balls at once, before wisely downsizing to 15. It’s not long before his practice is interrupted and a junkmail bot suddenly materialises in the Tardis - a very creepy one, with flashes of malevolence beneath its maniacally upbeat surface. The sentient bot intrigues the Doctor, and he’s compelled to pull at the thread that leads him, and us, into the story.

On the other side of the universe, we meet Juniper Berry and Kingpin touring their singing act. They’re a groovy pair, hopping from planet to planet, finally landing on Zamyatin. Ostensibly, it’s the perfect planet where the crime rate is zero, but everyone looks utterly miserable. There, they’re arrested for creating a public nuisance and brought before the Minister for High Seriousness. From the get-go, there’s a very strong Douglas Adams influence, of an epic battle between absurdity, aligned with bureaucracy, and common sense. If the script can’t quite match the brilliance of Adams’ writing, it does a fine job of channeling it.

During their forced re-training/brainwashing, the two musicians are taunted by an evil voice, promising that Kingpin will be the leader of an insurrection leading the planet to a brighter future. Back in the Tardis, the bot leads The Doctor to some familiar places. A brief return to Paradise Towers takes up a lot of the second part of this story - it’s a good thing that Stephen Wyatt penned that iconic story too, or this might smack of cheap nostalgia, or even plagiarism. Your mileage may vary, but I found this to be a nice touch, or even a victory lap for Wyatt - returning to Doctor Who for the first time in 30 years! Eventually, it’s revealed how the pieces of The Greatest Show in the Galaxy came together for the very first time, and you won’t be surprised to learn that The Master (James Dreyfus) is involved.

The writing is in parts fairly clunky, and McCoy’s performance a little low-energy in comparison to stories where he fires on all cylinders. The earlier part of the story also suffers from a curious lack of momentum - it’s a very long time before the Doctor directly engages with what might be called the A-plot, and a more ruthless editor might have spiced up the first half of the story with more for the main character to engage with.

The voice leaves Kingpin for months, before returning to compel him and Juniper Berry to leave Zamyatin and head to a planet more familiar to us - Segonax. Their growing party is joined by Morgana, a fortune teller, and an anxious clown with a few familiar mannerisms… who expertly manipulates his way to the heart of the operation.

When the Doctor finally joins the fray, the circus, hijacked by the Master, attacks the Doctor’s mind leading to a showdown on the psychic plane - and when The Doctor suggests that the Master’s true manipulators are “up in the Gods”, it’s our first clue that The Psychic Circus might be even more dangerous, and more closely connected to The Greatest Show in the Galaxy, than we imagined.

Ultimately, it’s a very straightforward adventure - the narrative is rather simple, and more indebted to its predecessor than those wanting a bit of novelty might be comfortable with. The villain’s plot is quickly foiled, and it’s fair to say that nostalgia is doing a lot of the heavy lifting of storytelling. However, there are compelling themes of corrupted idealism and the struggle of living a life without compromises (also featuring weaponised kites and killer robot bus drivers). And there are glorious high points: one of The Psychic Circus’ most unexpectedly touching moments is in introducing a backstory for the Chief Clown. There's an unresolved tragedy in every villain's past, it seems.

The Extras...

The cast and crew interviews are a treat, and everyone involved seems very excited to return to this world. We learn that Stephen Wyatt, returning to write for Doctor Who after a decades-long absence, got the job after a chance meeting with Matt Fitton (script editor) at Gallifrey One.

We also learn that McCoy always wanted, after doing a card trick on radio, to do the same with juggling. And here, he succeeds! Of the original serial from 1989, he remarks that it was “glorious to see it again” in preparation for its return appearance here.

Ian Reddington was intrigued to develop the verbal side of the chief clown - and a vocal signature, since so much of his role in The Greatest Show in the Galaxy depended on movement. Sioned Jones as Morgana reveals the thought processes behind her development of one of the story's most unique characters.