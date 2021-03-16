Big Finish Review: Doctor Who - Stranded 2

We’re back in London 2020! Following Stranded 1 (check out our review here), the Eighth Doctor, Liv (Nicola Walker), and Helen (Hattie Morahan) continue their unplanned residence in Baker Street, but are beginning to include their new flatmates in their field trips. Thankfully, there’s still no sign of COVID-19: the London of Stranded remains an optimistic, socially un-distanced respite from the real world.

Stranded 2 has been written by Matt Fitton, Roy Gill, Lisa McMullin, and John Dorney, and directed by Ken Bentley. It’s available to purchase at the Big Finish site here, before going on general release from April 2021. Here's the synopsis...

The TARDIS is still stranded but the healing process has begun. After living in Baker Street for months, the Doctor, Liv and Helen find their new friends becoming curious about who they really are. But is it wise to tell them, when their future – and their past – are filled with danger?

And in the shadows, the Curator is watching.

2.1 Dead Time by Matt Fitton

The Doctor wants to take the TARDIS on a test flight. But he has rather more passengers than he’d like. Soon, the crew are stranded once again in an uncertain future. One where planet Earth appears to be dead. And very soon, so will any visitors...

2.2 UNIT Dating by Roy Gill

When the Doctor dips into his past to help TARDIS repairs in the present, Andy joins him on a trip to UNIT. In the 1970s, young soldier Ron Winters has just met lab assistant Tony Clare. But in 2020, they need Liv and Helen’s help when their memories start falling apart...

2.3 Baker Street Irregulars by Lisa McMullin

The Doctor takes Zakia and Aisha to see some family history: their grandmother had her own secret life in Baker Street, during World War II. As Tania and Liv try to defuse an unexploded bomb, the sisters face explosive revelations of their own.

2.4 The Long Way Round by John Dorney

Something is wrong with Earth’s future – so the Doctor decides to see it for himself. But very soon, the travellers are captured. Someone seems to know their every move. An interrogator wants answers, but do they even know the right questions?

The Review...

This is a terrific set of stories, which continue to build the momentum of a larger Stranded narrative, of which we’re still getting just small fragments. All of the complex storytelling, indelible characters and brain-twisting time travel dynamics which have defined the Eighth Doctor’s storylines under Big Finish are here, with writers, cast and crew all working at the top of their game.

Dead Time

We open with the Doctor and Helen tinkering with the still-immobilised TARDIS. Back at the house the flatmates, including Robin (Joel James Davison) and Tania (Rebecca Root), are still reeling from the alien attack which concluded Stranded 1. There seem to be fewer and fewer secrets between the Londoners and their new housemates: but all parties are still keeping some cards close to their chests.

The residents can’t get over seeing their first aliens, the Rakilians, and neither can the Doctor - he sets a course for their home planet to find out why they wanted him dead. Liv, Helen, Tania and Andy (Tom Price) crowd into the TARDIS, ready to travel into space, some of them for the first time. The TARDIS gets moving again with a whimper rather than a bang - they’ve moved in time, but not in space, and emerge many thousands of years into Earth’s future.

What used to be London is a heap of rubble and the human race is long gone. There’s a faint echo of The Terminator, until the man-hunting robots show up and it tips over into full-on homage. Needless to say, it’s not an ideal maiden voyage for Tania and Andy - and Robin, who has stowed away - especially when they realise that the TARDIS is stuck again, and unable to make the return journey.

Matt Fitton, returning as script editor and writer from Stranded 1, nicely catches us up on who these characters are and what they’re after. They’re all eager to travel, but how they react in a crisis is telling; from bumbling Andy to calm and collected Tania, who claims she’s been waiting her whole life for a journey like this. There’s an easy, familiar banter among the passengers of the (crowded) TARDIS, but the Doctor is the notable exception - he’s curt, grumpy and more than ready to get on with his life. Paul McGann is great at playing the Doctor at his most curmudgeonly.

As the team explore the blasted landscape, they piece together what has happened to lead Earth down this path - and find that there’s still life, of a sort, hidden among the ruins. Intriguingly, the mystery plot running through the background of the season makes re-appearance here. Robin, in his desperation to prove his usefulness to the Doctor, discovers a plan to wipe the earth clean of organic life before starting again.

Dead Time is a brisk, exciting entry which pitches us back into the Stranded story at the deep end, and trusts that we’ll catch up along the way. It’s aided by smart character writing, and a sharp sense of humour to leaven the high stakes. When the Doctor asserts his leadership and saves the day, it’s a cheer-worthy moment.

UNIT Dating

From the distant future to the recent past, part two sends the Doctor on another trip in time, if not space. From 1970s London, with Sergeant Andy in tow, he heads to see some old friends to pick up a component he’s missing - at UNIT headquarters. Naturally, heading back just a few decades means encountering familiar faces in younger bodies, and he meets Ron and Tony - here, a couple of fresh-faced UNIT recruits, but a 40-year couple back in 2020 (played by Jeremy Clyde and David Shaw-Parker). Here in the past, Ron’s a soldier while Tony is a newly graduated scientist - both watched over by the stern Brigadier Lethbridge Stewart, once again played flawlessly by Jon Culshaw.

The Doctor and Andy’s journey is complicated by the appearance of an unpredictable alien foe (another of many shout-outs to the Jon Pertwee era), but they’re blindsided when a device captures them all in a Groundhog Day time loop - one which plays havoc with Tony’s already-shaky memory in the present day, causing him to forget Ron entirely. It’s a devastating storyline, running in parallel to their hesitant courtship in the past, that borrows more from dementia-based stories like Still Alice or the recent Supernova, than any mainstream science fiction. As the time disruption gets worse, it sends massive reverberations into the future, beyond Tony’s memories.

“He’s a time lord. Not always a very careful one”

UNIT Dating is a delightful, fresh take on this world, just as full of romantic misunderstandings and character detail as it is with sci-fi meddling. There are some faults - Andy’s clumsiness and lack of tact simply go beyond what’s necessary from a storytelling perspective, and certainly beyond what we know about this character. It’s the one flat note in an otherwise perfect story that’s compassionate, humane and inclusive but still thrilling. Special commendations go to Oscar Batterham and Ewan Goddard as the young Ron and Tony, whose tender love story is believable and beautiful. It’s the highlight of the season and a new benchmark of quality for Stranded to aim for.

Baker Street Irregulars

In part three, The Doctor gets his wish to travel away from London, and the Baker Street residents Zakia (Avita Jay) and Aisha (Amina Zia) get their wish to meet their grandmother - neither, of course, in the manner they were hoping for. Arriving in London at the height of the blitz, the sisters are quickly wrapped up in their grandmother Nisha’s plot to sabotage a German-controlled power plant in France, and bring an early end to the war. She’s part of the Special Operations Executive, working under the stunning nom de guerre of Agent Sapphire.

Elsewhere, in the midst of air raids over London, Liv and Tania uncover an unexploded bomb which turns out to be far more dangerous than they expected. But it’s the relationship issues they’re working through which really drive forward their side of the story: Liv’s terrified of commitment, symbolised by the haunting prospect of buying a cat together. Stranded’s interest in grounded, character-based storytelling as an equal to timewarps and bio-weapons is used to its best effect here.

A thrilling set-piece involving an aeroplane absolutely sings - it’s a triumph for the sound design of Benji Clifford. Every element here is working in tandem.

As in UNIT Dating, there are plenty of slip-ups from the novice time travellers: especially considering Zakia and Aisha’s emotional investment in their target. If you’re a long-term fan of time-travel fiction (guilty as charged), you’ll know that a certain element of time-lag is dramatically necessary, but usually a bit exhausting. Baker Street Irregulars dodges that pitfall by being charming and moving.

As Nisha, Doctor Who and Big Finish stalwart Anjli Mohindra is fantastic: steely and authoritative. Nisha carries a big portion of the story, and suffers a great deal at the hands of villain Pieter (Stewart Clarke) in the service of Britain. Writer Lisa McMullin isn’t shy of pointing out that Nisha is fighting for a country which doesn’t always fight for her - it's a poignant moment.

Everything is resolved quickly and satisfactorily, and even brings about a moment of catharsis in the present day. It’s great to spend more time with Zakia and Aisha, who are probably the characters new to Stranded whom we’ve spent the least time with so far. Here’s hoping they get another turn in the spotlight for round three.

The Long Way Round

Stranded 2 is capped off by this: the most cryptic of the new stories, by virtue of the fact that it throws us into a scenario before tracking backwards to show how we got here. The Doctor, Liv, Helen, Tania and Andy have all been detained by a fascist British government in the year 2050: detained on arrival by a police force who seemed to know exactly where they would be, and lacking ID cards, they’re quickly jailed.

Back in our time, the mysterious Curator (Tom Baker) is chatting with a young girl, Gemma, who appears to know more than she’s ready to share. She’s keeping track of the TARDIS, as it comes and goes from Camden High Street. The Curator’s role in the events to come is still pretty mysterious: fingers crossed for a big reveal in Stranded 3.

The TARDIS team share a single interrogator, the tenacious Houlbrooke (Annabelle Dowler), who is desperate to find out more about the Doctor - and what he’s done. It transpires that he’s accused of perpetrating an atrocity, and worse. Taking the team on one by one, Houlbrooke pushes them to reconsider the man they know. It shows the unbreakable loyalty the Doctor inspires in people, even those he’s known only briefly. John Dorney shrewdly ramps up the tension before revealing exactly what’s going on, and the story is all the better for it. A pressure cooker of an episode, largely confined to one room, The Long Way Round is economical and efficient but hugely enjoyable.

“We all choose who we are in this world. We decide if we’re gonna be kind or cruel - serious or sad. A name’s just another part of that”

The conclusion may seems a little convenient, but it’s in service of a subsequent rug-pull that will leave listeners gaping, and seems to set up the next chapter of Stranded beautifully. November can’t come quickly enough.

The Extras...

Comprising the extras here, are the typically extensive cast and crew interviews, which go into forensic detail on the nuts and bolts of the storytelling. In particular, the cast reveal their perspectives on the complex relationship dynamics at play, rather than simply their own characters.

The anecdotes from the recording are too much fun to share entirely. I can reveal that, having not studied the credits closely, I was unaware that Jon Culshaw played a dual role in Stranded 2 until I heard these interviews. Listeners may also learn which Doctor Hattie Morahan grew up with, and how an off-hand comment from Amina Zia became eerily prophetic when she read the script for Baker Street Irregulars.

Some Final Thoughts...

Pulling back to examine Stranded 2 as a whole, rather than four discrete parts, reveals the beautiful simplicity of its construction. Largely splitting the Baker Street residents into manageable groups, now that we know who they are, means that we can go deeper into their stories: and ensures that plot developments land with the appropriate dramatic weight.

The extended team continue to be the best asset to the sprawling story of Stranded. The Doctor surrounds himself with capable people - not always perfect in judgement, but smart and moral folk who are dependable in a crisis. Liv and Helen are the same characters we’ve known for a long time, but new additions have made their mark instantly. Tania is the shining highlight of this - it’s no surprise that The Doctor recognises her sincerity, humanity and outspoken nature. Rebecca Root's sensitive but sparky performance is terrific.

Stranded 2 also beautifully evokes the mood of London - even in audio only, the sense of a story that spans Camden, Baker Street, Trafalgar Square and beyond is palpable. It’s a tonic, frankly, at a time when urban life has been changed permanently. The yearning of the new people in the Doctor’s life to share his world and his adventures resonates with us so deeply precisely because we’re all experiencing that same wanderlust.

With this second release, Stranded has cemented its reputation as one of the most exciting and essential Big Finish projects in recent years.