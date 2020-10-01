Big Finish Mini Review: Doctor Who - Her Own Bootstraps

Short Trips are mini adventures in the Doctor Who universe – so it is only fitting the reviews are mini too. September’s release passes by in a flash, but it nonetheless contains nuggets of Ninth Doctor goodness.

Directed by Nicholas Briggs and written by Amy Veeres, Her Own Bootstraps is available to download from the Big Finish website here. Check out the synopsis below...

Extracting a dangerous Time War weapon from an irresponsible scientist, the Doctor arrives on Krakatoa in 1883 to destroy it. Problematically, the scientist is also in Krakatoa to steal the weapon. This is where she found it before the Doctor stole it from her. Trapped in a paradox, the Doctor must overcome a future he cannot change. A future that has already happened.

The Review

Like Battle Scars before it, the idea for Her Own Bootstraps came from the glimpses seen in the episode Rose of the Ninth Doctor’s solo adventures prior to the start of series one. Being set early in his lifetime – still fresh from the Time War and coping with the double genocide he believes he has committed – there’s a key moral quandary to solve in Her Own Bootstraps that reflects the Doctor’s inner struggles.

Writer Amy Veeres probes profound themes of inevitability and redemption as much as she presents an enjoyable Doctor Who story involving a bootstrap paradox, an atmosphere-destroying superweapon and a malfunctioning vortex manipulator.

The script also provides a flavour of the story’s formidable female lead, scientist Dr Althea Bryce. By slipping in a reference to Bryce’s wife, Veeres continues the example set by Russell T Davies-era Doctor Who with queer representation done in natural and unassuming fashion.