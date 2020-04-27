What is Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious?

Today the BBC have announced a new cross-platform/media Doctor Who story that will feature the Eighth, Ninth and Tenth Doctors (alongside Rose Tyler) as they team up to defend the universe from a terrible race.

The story will evolve over a twelve week period and will evolve across books, audio, escape rooms, comics and more.

"BBC Studios’ Doctor Who licensees have come together to tell an amazing epic – one that’s full of monsters, fun and heart. All strands of the story unite into a mighty patchwork that ranges from one end of the universe to the next. There's more to be revealed, but the enthusiasm and ideas which the licensees have come up with are breath-taking. It's going to be such fun." James Goss - Producer, DoctorWho.TV

Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious is set to launch in September 2020 is sees the Doctors during the Dark Times, at the start of the universe - when even the Eternals were young. Alongside the Doctors and Rose Tyler we'll see appearances from the Daleks and the Ood and more that are yet to be announced.

There'll be story and events by the BBC, Big Finish, Titan Comics, Escape Hunt and Immersive Everywhere.

This sounds like an ambitious and exciting project and it'll be interesting to see how it develops and how many disparate sources can come together to build a cohesive story that works for both those who can access the live escape room events and those who can't.

Who will be producing content for Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious

There's an impressive number of companies lined up to produce content for the Time Lord Victorious event including: