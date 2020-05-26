Tom Baker and David Tennant unite for new Doctor Who adventure 'Out of Time' at Big Finish

The Fourth Doctor and the Tenth will unite for the first time this August, as Big Finish announces the first of three upcoming Doctor Who releases, each featuring two Doctors. David Tennant is the first modern Doctor to reprise his role at Big Finish, but, a brief apperance last year's 20th anniversary special The Legacy of Time aside, this will be his first time working with another classic Doctor.

This August, the first volume of Doctor Who: Out of Time series will see the Fourth Doctor (Tom Baker) and the Tenth Doctor (David Tennant) team up to outwit the Daleks (voiced as usual, by Nicholas Briggs). Here's the synopsis for this exciting release...

The Cathedral of Contemplation is an enigma, existing outside time. It turns through history, opening its doors across the universe to offer solace to those in need. Occasionally, the Doctor drops in – when he's avoiding his destiny, it’s an ideal place to get some perspective. Only, he's already there several lives earlier, so when dimension barriers break down, his past and present collide. And when the Daleks invade and commandeer the Cathedral, two Doctors must unite to stop them – or face extermination twice over!

Here's what David Tennant had to say about the upcoming release:

“Tom Baker was obviously the first Doctor that I knew. I was small when he took over and I grew up through the seven years that he was the Doctor. I was a massive fan. I met him in John Menzies in Glasgow and he signed my book. I had a doll of him. All that. Tom Baker was very much the Doctor. There is something about the way he is associated with the character that seems utterly timeless.”

Writer Matt Fitton added:

“Of course it was hugely exciting - with a certain amount of pressure too - to bring together two of the most iconic Doctors, cemented in the public imagination from new and classic TV eras of Doctor Who. I thought putting them up against the Daleks - the Doctor's most persistent enemy - would bring out all the ways in which they are at once the same Time Lord - and also very different versions too. We find them both at particular points in their lives. The Tenth Doctor is avoiding his destiny; and the Fourth Doctor is wandering alone, missing a friend - but even he may be shocked at what his future holds...”

Producer David Richardson also said:

“As fans we’re fascinated by the idea of different incarnations of the Doctor meeting, and Out of Time celebrates that. It’s a series where pairs of Doctors come together to battle a familiar enemy - and we begin with Tom Baker and David Tennant battling Daleks together. How brilliant is that? And there’s lots of exciting combinations yet to come.”

You can pre-order Doctor Who: Out of Time 1 here.