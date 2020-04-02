Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber musicals for free? Now you can

With musical theatre as hobbled as the rest of live entertainment at the moment it seems Andrew Lloyd Webber has been working on a project to allow you to watch them online in your own home - and he's allowing you to it for free.

The Shows Must Go On is a new YouTube channel launching on 3rd April that will give you free access to a number of Andrew Lloyd Webber's productions. The channel will launch with the 2000 adaptation of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat starring Donny Osmond, Maria Friedman, Richard Attenborough and Joan Collins.

Each show will be available from 7pm weekly for just 48 hours.

The second show to feature will be the 2012 performance of Jesus Christ Superstar which will launch on 10th April and stars Tim Minchin, Melanie C and Chris Moyles.

In addition to the full length shows, the channel will also feature clips of famous performances and behind the scenes footage.

You can subscribe to The Shows Must Go On here.