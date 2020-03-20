The Paternoster Gang will return in the third volume of their Big Finish audio drama - 'Heritage'

Big Finish have announced that Madame Vastra and co are set to return in The Paternoster Gang: Heritage - Volume 3 - currently set for release this May.

The Paternoster Gang: Heritage 3 is now available to pre-order as a collector’s edition CD box set or download, exclusively from the Big Finish website, from just £19.99.

Victorian London harbours many secrets: alien visitors, strange phenomena and unearthly powers. But a trio of investigators stands ready to delve into such mysteries – the Great Detective, Madame Vastra, her resourceful spouse, Jenny Flint, and their loyal valet, Strax. If an impossible puzzle needs solving, or a grave injustice needs righting, help can be found on Paternoster Row.

But even heroes can never escape their past…

The Paternoster Gang: Heritage 3 contains four new stories, plus extras:

Family Matters by Lisa McMullin

Jenny’s past comes calling at Paternoster Row, as Strax takes care of a guest, and the travelling circus comes to town – spelling danger for some of the gang.

But when family matters intrude on their marriage, the last thing Jenny wants is Vastra having her in-laws for dinner…

Whatever Remains by Robert Valentine

The Great Detective’s latest case takes Vastra and friends to the Jurassic coast. A local landowner has vanished. The only clue – the footprints of a gigantic creature!

As Strax suffers the attentions of an amorous landlady, Jenny gains an admirer of her own. And Vastra discovers something buried deep…

Truth and Bone by Roy Gill

Bloomsbury troublemakers Stonn and Tom Foster are back, and in much more trouble than ever before.

Sontar has turned its attention to Earth as Requisitioner Skark looks to retrieve missing soldiers.

And Jenny finds Vastra preoccupied with the past, which may lead to a very dark future…

Series Producer, David Richardson, said: “The Paternoster Gang series is about to earn its title as, three box sets in, we discover why it’s called Heritage. It means different things for each lead character, as aspects of their past come back to haunt them.”