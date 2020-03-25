Star Stable spin-off book on sale now

Popular online MMO, Star Stable, has recieved its first spin off in the new novel 'Soul Riders: Jorvik Calling' - the first in a new trilogy of stories set in the magical world of Jorvik.

Star Stable Books brings the magical world of Jorvik to life for young readers around the world. The first in the series, Star Stable: Jorvik Calling, takes the all-girl team of heroes called Soul Riders on an adventurous journey to save Jorvik together. Readers can follow the Soul Riders as each of them forge a special bond with their horses, unlock their own power, and discover their destiny to save the world. Each girl is not only a hero in her own right, but also complex and relatable, with struggles and triumphs that are sure to resonate with readers. Soul Riders: Jorvik Calling is recommended for ages 9-14, and is for any young reader who enjoys magical adventure books even if they’ve never played Star Stable Online

“Launching a trilogy of fantasy books based on the Star Stable story fulfills our long-term strategy to engage our players wherever their interests lie and further supports our vision to be a global entertainment company,” said Taina Malen, Chief Business Development Officer for Star Stable Entertainment. “Star Stable: Jorvik Calling captures the heart of Star Stable and is another way for teens and tweens to hear the message that is so important to us: you can be the hero of your own adventure.”

Soul Riders: Jorvik Calling is available in hardback now, with a paperback release scheduled for 30th April.

