Sky History deny tattooed Nazi imagery links to participant on their new TV show

This isn't a good look - Sky History are trailing their new 'reality show', The Chop, with footage of one of their contestants who appears to have a number of white supremacist tattoos on his face.

Darren Lumsden, the contestant in question clearly has the numbers 88 tattooed on his cheek and also the numbers 23 and 16 on either side of his head. All of these numbers have widely documented links to white supremacism and are widely used in Nazi circles.

The numbers 88 are said to refer to the eighth letter of the alphabet - HH - an abbreviation of Heil Hitler. 23 and 16 again are numerical representations of the letters W and P - again, abbreviating 'White Power'

Sky have since released a statement saying "Darren’s tattoos denote significant events in his life and have no political or ideological meaning whatsoever. Amongst the various numerical tattoos on his body, 1988 is the year of his father’s death.

The production team carried out extensive background checks on all the woodworkers taking part in the show, that confirmed Darren has no affiliations or links to racist groups, views or comments.

Sky HISTORY is intolerant of racism and all forms of hatred and any use of symbols or numbers is entirely incidental and not meant to cause harm or offence."

Sky have been using Darren in much of their publicity to the show with the clip in the trail above even sees presenter Lee Mack commenting on his tattoos. It would be very concerning for Sky to have overlooked the implications of these tattoos; especially if their subsequent denial of links to white supremacism is called into doubt.